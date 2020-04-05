Grittmann/40
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Grittmann/40

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grittman/40

Mr. and Mrs. Grittman

Grittmann/40

IOWA — Brian and Tanya (Floyd) Grittmann were married in Waterloo on April 4, 1980.

Brian retired from the Marines in 1996, and as a Defense Financial/Accounting Service Supervisor in 2018. Tanya retired from the financial industry.

They have two children, Sarah and Michelle. They also have one grandchild.

The couple celebrated their friendship, marriage, multiple retirements, and many blessings by walking warm beaches, hunting sea shells, visiting old friends, and enjoying many sunsets together.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News