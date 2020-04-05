× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Grittmann/40

IOWA — Brian and Tanya (Floyd) Grittmann were married in Waterloo on April 4, 1980.

Brian retired from the Marines in 1996, and as a Defense Financial/Accounting Service Supervisor in 2018. Tanya retired from the financial industry.

They have two children, Sarah and Michelle. They also have one grandchild.

The couple celebrated their friendship, marriage, multiple retirements, and many blessings by walking warm beaches, hunting sea shells, visiting old friends, and enjoying many sunsets together.

