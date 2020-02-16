Griffee/40

EVANSDALE — Larry and Linda (Perry) Griffee are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a private family dinner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

They were married Feb. 14, 1980, at Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Both now retired, Linda worked in security and Larry retired as an area supervisor for Pinkerton Detective Agency in 1996.

Cards may be sent to them at 403 Lawrence St., Evansdale 50707.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0