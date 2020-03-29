Happy Anniversary Larry and Alice Green!
CEDAR FALLS - Larry and Alice Green are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
They were married March 26, 1960 in Oelwein.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry is a retired pork producer, and Alice is a retired housewife.
They have four children, Mike, Jeff, Scott, and Jill. They also have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: 6436 Platt Rd., Cedar Falls 50613.
Happy Anniversary! 60 years of bliss and 200,000 miles later and wishing them many more. Love, Mike, Jeff, Scott, and Jill.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!