Green/60
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Green/60

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Happy Anniversary Larry and Alice Green!

CEDAR FALLS - Larry and Alice Green are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married March 26, 1960 in Oelwein. 

Larry is a retired pork producer, and Alice is a retired housewife.

They have four children, Mike, Jeff, Scott, and Jill. They also have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 6436 Platt Rd., Cedar Falls 50613.

Happy Anniversary! 60 years of bliss and 200,000 miles later and wishing them many more. Love, Mike, Jeff, Scott, and Jill.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News