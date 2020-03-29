Happy Anniversary Larry and Alice Green!

CEDAR FALLS - Larry and Alice Green are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married March 26, 1960 in Oelwein.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Larry is a retired pork producer, and Alice is a retired housewife.

They have four children, Mike, Jeff, Scott, and Jill. They also have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 6436 Platt Rd., Cedar Falls 50613.

Happy Anniversary! 60 years of bliss and 200,000 miles later and wishing them many more. Love, Mike, Jeff, Scott, and Jill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0