Greany/50

Jan and Bob Greany 

GRUNDY CENTER — Bob and Jan (Cannegieter) Greany celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 15. A card shower is planned.

They were married Sept. 15, 1972, in Grundy Center.

He is retired from the City of Grundy Center Street Department, while she is a retired Grundy County Clerk of Court.

They are the parents of three children: Monica (Jason) Hayes, Tiffin; Mindy Greany (Aaron), Grundy Center; and Marissa (Brad) Johnson, Cedar Rapids. There are eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1102 13th St., Grundy Center, IA 50638.

