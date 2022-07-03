CEDAR FALLS -- Paul Graham and Janice Kemp Graham, 5101 University Ave., No. 126,

are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

They were married July 2, 1952, at Barclay Presbyterian Church, Black Hawk County.

The couple farmed in Black Hawk County all their married lives and later started a grain hauling business, each driving their own rigs. They retired to Florida and spent many years of traveling and enjoying friends and the sunshine.

They are the parents of three children: Jennifer and Larry Lightbody, Waterloo;

Kathryn and Robert Baldeck, Eustis; and Carol and Doug Ames, Garner. There are six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

