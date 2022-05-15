JESUP -- Grace Scott will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born May 19, 1942, the daughter of Wilmer and Frances Seeman. She married Carlos "Butch" Scott on April 29, 1962. He passed away in 2011.

She is retired from Bank Iowa, formerly Farmers State Savings Bank-Independence.

Her children are Sharon (Mike) Winters, Shelly (Bob) Auchampach and Sheila (Wes) Knutson. There are six grandchildren: Brock, Bryce, Layna, Jade, Zak and Luke. She has six great-grandchildren, Carter, Bexley, Paisley, Morgan, Gretta and Ellery, and two special grand-angels, Amanda and Dillon.

Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 583, Jesup, IA 50648.

