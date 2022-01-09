 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grace Mary Rapp

  • 0
010299-cel-bday-rapp.jpg

Grace Mary Rapp 

Grace Mary Rapp

CEDAR FALLS — Grace Mary Rapp will celebrate her 91st birthday at an open house Jan. 15. The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Community Room in Ledges 3, 4124 Thresher Court, in Cedar Falls. Her children are hosting the event.

No gifts are requested.

Grace was born Jan 20, 1931 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of George and Anna Crowston. She married the late Robert Rapp on Dec. 3, 1950. Their children are Cindi (Randy) Hartman, Susie (Steve) Jans and David (Ronda) Rapp. There are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 4124 Thresher Court, No. 322, Cedar Falls IA 50613

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haywood/50

Haywood/50

Bill and Wahneta (Brennan) Haywood have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 27, 1972, in Emmetsburg.

Baridon-Primmer

Baridon-Primmer

Laura Baridon and Andrew Primmer, both of Waterloo, were married Jan. 2, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News