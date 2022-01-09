Grace Mary Rapp

CEDAR FALLS — Grace Mary Rapp will celebrate her 91st birthday at an open house Jan. 15. The event is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Community Room in Ledges 3, 4124 Thresher Court, in Cedar Falls. Her children are hosting the event.

No gifts are requested.

Grace was born Jan 20, 1931 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of George and Anna Crowston. She married the late Robert Rapp on Dec. 3, 1950. Their children are Cindi (Randy) Hartman, Susie (Steve) Jans and David (Ronda) Rapp. There are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 4124 Thresher Court, No. 322, Cedar Falls IA 50613

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0