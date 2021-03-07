 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace Behrends
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Grace Behrends

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grace Behrends

Grace Behrends

Grace Berends

Grace Berends is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Grace was born March 10, 1921, in Butler County to John and Haddie Eckhoff.

She later married Peter Berends on June 4, 1949.

Her family includes: Marvin, Jerald, Mavis; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

She was employed as a housekeeper.

Celebrating a century! You have been our families rock. You have been a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We are wishing you the best birthday ever!

Love,

Jerald, Kim, Lance, and Matt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News