Grace Behrends

Grace Berends

Grace Berends is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Grace was born March 10, 1921, in Butler County to John and Haddie Eckhoff.

She later married Peter Berends on June 4, 1949.

Her family includes: Marvin, Jerald, Mavis; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.

She was employed as a housekeeper.

Celebrating a century! You have been our families rock. You have been a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We are wishing you the best birthday ever!

Love,

Jerald, Kim, Lance, and Matt

