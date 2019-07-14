{{featured_button_text}}
The Garms Family

Gospel music artists the Garms Family will be leading the service on Sunday, July 21, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church, 614 Randolph St.  

The service will begin at 9:30 a.m.

This group's music combines close family harmony with accomplished instrumentals for a fun and worshipful experience. A freewill offering will be taken.

