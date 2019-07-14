Gospel music artists the Garms Family will be leading the service on Sunday, July 21, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church, 614 Randolph St.
The service will begin at 9:30 a.m.
This group's music combines close family harmony with accomplished instrumentals for a fun and worshipful experience. A freewill offering will be taken.
