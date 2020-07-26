Gloria Siggelkov
WAVERLY—Gloria Siggelkov is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to: Bartels Lutheran Community, 1922 5th Ave. NW, Waverly, 50677.

