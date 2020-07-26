Gloria Siggelkov
WAVERLY—Gloria Siggelkov is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to: Bartels Lutheran Community, 1922 5th Ave. NW, Waverly, 50677.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Gloria Siggelkov
WAVERLY—Gloria Siggelkov is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to: Bartels Lutheran Community, 1922 5th Ave. NW, Waverly, 50677.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.