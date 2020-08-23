 Skip to main content
Gloria Dayton
BIRTHDAY

CEDAR FALLS—Gloria Dayton celebrated her 80th birthday.

Gloria was born on August 14, 1940, to George and Leona Lindner.

Her family includes Mark, Denise, Lynn (deceased), nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Gloria retired in October of 1999 after 30 years with the Cedar Falls post office. She loves her family and quilting. Please give her a Happy Birthday shout out on Facebook!

With Love,

Denise & Blaine, and Mark & Lavonne.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MOM!

