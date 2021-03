Glenn Moore

LA PORTE CITY-Glenn Moore is celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower.

Glenn was born on March 22, 1931 to Ralph and Grace Moore.

He later married Marge Palmer in 1950.

Glenn farmed for over 60 years.

His family includes: Sherry (Gary) Sheffler, Terry (Paul) Estep, Brad Moore, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 123 Palmer Drive, La Porte City, 50651.

