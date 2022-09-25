DYSART — Bob and Nancy (Carter) Glenn will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. The event will take place at the Dysart Golf Club, 1614 Hwy V37, in Dysart, hosted by Tim and Cara Glenn and Chris and Mary Glenn.

Bob Glenn and Nancy Carter were married Oct. 13, 1962, in Waterloo. They are both retired.

Children of the couple are Tim (Cara) Glenn of Dysart; Chris (Mary) Glenn Ponte of Vedra Beach, FL.; Angie Kopriva Decatur, AL; and Tony (Megan) Glenn of Las Vegas, NV. There are 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent. The couple requests no gifts.