 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glenn/60

  • 0

DYSART — Bob and Nancy (Carter) Glenn will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. The event will take place at the Dysart Golf Club, 1614 Hwy V37, in Dysart, hosted by Tim and Cara Glenn and Chris and Mary Glenn.

Bob Glenn and Nancy Carter were married Oct. 13, 1962, in Waterloo. They are both retired.

Children of the couple are Tim (Cara) Glenn of Dysart; Chris (Mary) Glenn Ponte of Vedra Beach, FL.; Angie Kopriva Decatur, AL; and Tony (Megan) Glenn of Las Vegas, NV. There are 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent. The couple requests no gifts.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News