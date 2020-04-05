Gittman/40 Apr 5, 2020 26 min ago 0 × You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. {{featured_button_text}} Happy 40th Anniversary! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gittman/40 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Celebrations Knights of Columbus Regional Spelling Bee Winners! Mar 31, 2020 CEDAR FALLS -- The Knights of Columbus, Council 4516 in Cedar Falls, hosted the Northeast Iowa Regional Spelling Bee on Feb. 15. Celebrations Happy Retirement, Kim Lane! Mar 29, 2020 Happy Retirement, Kim Lane! Celebrations Katy Marie Adams Mar 29, 2020 Katy Marie Adams +2 Celebrations Happy 80th Birthday! Mar 29, 2020 Happy 80th Birthday, Francesca! +2 Celebrations Happy 80th Birthday! Mar 29, 2020 Happy 80th Birthday, Francesca!