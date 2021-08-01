Gillette/60

Gillette/60WASHBURN-Mr. and Mrs. Gillette are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and an open house.

Charles Gillette married Joyce Osborne on August 3, 1961.

Mr. Gillette is retired from John Deere. Mrs. Gillette is retired from Johnson’s Bakery.

Their family includes three children: Scott (Gina) of Chesapeake, Va., David (Heidi) of Lawrence, Kan., and Jennie of Waterloo; and grandchildren: Eric, Patrick, Codi, Zack, Boston, and Maverick.

David and Heidi are hosting an open house for the couple from noon to 4 p.m., August 7, at The Other Place in Evansdale. No invitations will be sent.

Cards can be sent to: 504 Maple St., Washburn, 50702.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0