 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gillette/60
0 comments
ANNIVERSARIES

Gillette/60

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gillette/60

Mr. and Mrs. Gillette

Gillette/60WASHBURN-Mr. and Mrs. Gillette are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and an open house.

Charles Gillette married Joyce Osborne on August 3, 1961.

Mr. Gillette is retired from John Deere. Mrs. Gillette is retired from Johnson’s Bakery.

Their family includes three children: Scott (Gina) of Chesapeake, Va., David (Heidi) of Lawrence, Kan., and Jennie of Waterloo; and grandchildren: Eric, Patrick, Codi, Zack, Boston, and Maverick.

David and Heidi are hosting an open house for the couple from noon to 4 p.m., August 7, at The Other Place in Evansdale. No invitations will be sent.

Cards can be sent to: 504 Maple St., Washburn, 50702.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News