Gilbert/50

CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

Michael Gilbert married Vicki Sorensen on June 12, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Michael is retired from Pepsi-Cola as a route salesman. Vicki is a retired LPN.

Their family includes: Damian (Angie) Gilbert, Monica (Brian) Gilbert-Sundt, both of Waterloo; eight grandchildren: Cile, Kira, Caitlyn, Shawn, Dupri, Joshua, Zoe, and Elijah; and one great-grandchild: Marianna.

Cards can be sent to: 1910 Clay St., Cedar Falls, 50613.

