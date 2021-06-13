Gilbert/50
CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.
Michael Gilbert married Vicki Sorensen on June 12, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Michael is retired from Pepsi-Cola as a route salesman. Vicki is a retired LPN.
Their family includes: Damian (Angie) Gilbert, Monica (Brian) Gilbert-Sundt, both of Waterloo; eight grandchildren: Cile, Kira, Caitlyn, Shawn, Dupri, Joshua, Zoe, and Elijah; and one great-grandchild: Marianna.
Cards can be sent to: 1910 Clay St., Cedar Falls, 50613.