Gettman-Helgerson

MONTROSE, COLO.-Molly Gettman and Ryan Helgerson were married on February 20, 2021, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. The 3 p.m. ceremony was officiated by Pastor Timothy Boettger. Reception was at the Hidden Acre Event Center in Waverly.

Parents of the couple are Bruce and Suzanne Gettman of Cedar Falls; and Susan Eastman of Cedar Falls.

Matron of honor was Katie Boettger of Cedar Falls, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Ashley Aspenson of Colorado Springs, Colo., sister of the bride; Lindsey Albrecht of Kansas City, Mo., sister of the bride; Emily Helgerson of Cedar Falls, sister in law of the bride.

Best man was Joe Schwartz of Plymouth, Wisc., friend of the groom. Groomsmen were; Josh Eastham of Montrose, Colo., friend of the groom; Landon Zaputil of Cedar Falls, friend of the groom; and Corey Albrecht of Kansas City, Kan., brother in law of the groom.

Ringbearer was Nolan Aspenson of Colorado Springs, Colo., nephew of the bride; Clayton Boettger of Cedar Falls, nephew of the bride; and Forrest Aspenson of Colorado Springs, Colo., nephew of the bride.