Gettman-Boettger
CEDAR FALLS — Katie Gettman and Ike Boettger were married March 16 in Cedar Falls.
Pastor Tim Boettger performed the 3 p.m. ceremony at Nazareth Lutheran Church, followed by a reception at Diamond Event Center.
Parents of the couple are Bruce and Suzanne Gettman and Tim and Kris Boettger, all of Cedar Falls.
Maid of honor was Emily Murphy of North Liberty. Bridesmaids were Ashley Aspenson of Colorado Springs, Colo., Lindsey Albrecht and Molly Gettman, both of Kansas City, Mo., sisters of the bride; Kari Mueller of Des Moines, and Adrienne Boettger of Cedar Falls, sister of the groom.
Best man was Peter Pekar of Milwaukee. Groomsmen were Bo Bower of West Branch, Brandon Bardal of Minneapolis, Shawn Hagarty of Cedar Rapids, Michael Greiner of Cedar Falls, and CJ Beathard of San Francisco.
Flower girls were Claire and Elsie Nord of Ankeny, cousins of the bride. Ring bearer was Nolan Aspenson of Colorado Springs, nephew of the bride.
Seating guests were Alec Braun of Cedar Falls, Steve Ferentz of Iowa City, Brandon Scherff of Denison, Marshall Koehn of Milwaukee; and Corey Albrecht of Kansas City and Bryan Aspenson of Colorado Springs, both brothers-in-law of the bride.
The bride, a University of Northern Iowa graduate, is an elementary school teacher. The groom, who graduated from the University of Iowa, is a football player with the Buffalo Bills of the NFL.
They live in Orchard Park, N.Y.
