WAVERLY -- Gertrude Fegley is celebrating her 101st birthday. A card shower is planned for Aug. 28.

She was born Aug. 27, 1921, in Rock Port, Mo., the daughter of William and Dora Bickel. She married Warren Fegley on April 28, 1946, at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, Omaha NE, and was a first-grade teacher in Shell Rock.

Her children are: Karen Fegley (Bert Bremer), Joanne Broadston, David Fegley and Brian Fegley (Lori). There are five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Gertrude’s family is planning a card shower and welcomes any of Gertrude’s friends or former students to send a card or letter containing birthday well wishes and/or fond memories to her during the last week of August.

Cards may be sent to Woodlawn Terrace No. 119, 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly, IA 50677.