Gertrude Fegley

WAVERLY - Gertrude Fegley is celebrating her 99th birthday with a card shower.

Gertrude was born on August 27, 1921.

She used to be an Elementary School Teacher in Shell Rock.

Her family includes Karen Fegley, Joanne Broadston, David Fegley, Brian Fegley, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Gertrude's family welcomes any friends or former students to send a card or note to her.

Cards can be sent to: 1922 5th Ave NW, Room 168, Waverly, 50677.

