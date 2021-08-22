Gertrude E. Fegley

Gertrude E. FegleyWAVERLY-Gertrude Fegley is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower.

Gertrude was born on August 27, 1921, in Rock Port, Mo. to Frederick William and Dora Bickel.

She married Warren W. Fegley on April 28, 1946 at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha, Neb.

Gertrude was a long time elementary school teacher in Shell Rock and Tripoli.

Her family includes: Karen Fegley (Bert Bremer), Joanne Broadston, David Fegley (deceased), Brian Fegley (Lori); five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: Woodlawn Terrace, Rm. 119, 1922 5th Ave. NW, Waverly, 50677.

Gertrude’s family welcomes any of her friends or former students to please send a card or letter containing birthday well wishes and fond memories to her.

