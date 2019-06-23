{{featured_button_text}}
Gerrietts/50

Gerrietts/50

Gerrietts/50

WAVERLY — Darrel and Jeanette Gerrietts are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends who were present at the original ceremony.

The party will gather at Okoboji, where they met, and close with brunch at Okoboji Lutheran Bible Church Camp.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

They were married June 28, 1969, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Audubon.

Their family includes four children and five grandchildren.

Darrel is a retired Lutheran minister, and Jeanette is a retired school librarian.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments