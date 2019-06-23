Gerrietts/50
WAVERLY — Darrel and Jeanette Gerrietts are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends who were present at the original ceremony.
The party will gather at Okoboji, where they met, and close with brunch at Okoboji Lutheran Bible Church Camp.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
They were married June 28, 1969, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Audubon.
Their family includes four children and five grandchildren.
Darrel is a retired Lutheran minister, and Jeanette is a retired school librarian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.