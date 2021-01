Gerloff/60

NEW HARTFORD-Mr. and Mrs. Gerloff are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Mr. Gerloff is a retired truck driver for Manatt’s. Mrs. Gerloff is retired from Sartori Hospital

Their family includes: two sons; Greg (Wendy) Gerloff of New Hartford, and Perry (Denise) Gerloff of Belton, Miss.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.