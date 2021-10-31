Gerholdt/60
CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Gerholdt are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Dale Gerholdt married Linda Thompson on November 3, 1961.
Dale is a retired Farmer. Linda is retired from 1st National Bank of Waverly as a teller.
They have three children: Lisa (George) Kattelman, Dennis (deceased) and wife Karen, all of Cedar Falls and Tim Gerholdt of Cedar Falls; along with seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: 9819 Mark Rd., Cedar Falls, 50613.