INDEPENDENCE -- Geraldine F. “Gerry” Wester, of Independence, formerly of La Porte City, died Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1929, in Waucoma, daughter of Francis J. and Loretta F. (Kruse) Murphy. On Feb. 3, 1951, she married Raphael (Ray) C. Wester in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
Gerry was a 1948 graduate of Waterloo East High School, went on to Pitze’s Beauty School in Waterloo and worked for a short time as a beautician. In 1968 she and her husband moved into the former Catholic Church Parsonage in La Porte City, because it was large enough for her family. She raised nine children.
For many years she served on the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) committee, as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader, and a member of St. Catherine’s Circle and the Rosary Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.
Survived by: her children, Delores Wester of Waterloo, Mary Wester of Nashville, Tenn., Tom (Linda) Wester of Virginia Beach, Va., Joel Wester of Waterloo, Andrea (Tom) Huston of Independence, June (Mike) Bartlett of Waterloo, Richard (Rene) Wester of Liberal, Kan., Ruth Wester of Independence and Geri (Don Murtha) Wester of Victor; 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Francis Murphy Jr. of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two sisters; Rosetta Haugen and Anita Aries, and a brother, LaVerne Murphy.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. John’s Catholic Church, , Independence, with burial at West View Cemetery, La Porte City. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with a 5 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. parish vigil service, today, Jan. 31, at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory, Independence.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, 801 First St. E., Independence 50644 or St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 Fifth Ave. NE, Independence 50644.
Oonline condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
Gerry was known for her caring heart, and openness to help others. She often made donations to the food pantry, church, and clothing drives. Taking care of her family was always her priority. Even though her children were grown in her later years, she often had them and her grandchildren on her mind.