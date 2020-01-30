(1929-2020)

INDEPENDENCE -- Geraldine F. “Gerry” Wester, of Independence, formerly of La Porte City, died Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.

She was born on Nov. 2, 1929, in Waucoma, daughter of Francis J. and Loretta F. (Kruse) Murphy. On Feb. 3, 1951, she married Raphael (Ray) C. Wester in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.

Gerry was a 1948 graduate of Waterloo East High School, went on to Pitze’s Beauty School in Waterloo and worked for a short time as a beautician. In 1968 she and her husband moved into the former Catholic Church Parsonage in La Porte City, because it was large enough for her family. She raised nine children.

For many years she served on the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) committee, as a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader, and a member of St. Catherine’s Circle and the Rosary Society at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}