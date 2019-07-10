Gerald John (Jerry) Tarkett, age 72, died Monday, July 8, at New Aldaya Memory Care of Lewy Body Parkinsons.
He was born on July 21, 1946 in Waterloo, son of Ralph and Anne Morley Tarkett. Jerry married Marilee Brustkern Tarkett on June 22, 1968 at St. Edwards Catholic Church.
Jerry attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Columbus High School (class of 64) and University of Northern Iowa, graduating in 1968. He served in the US Army from 1968 to 1970 stationed in Herbornseelbach, Germany. He was able to attend an Honor Flight in May, 2018.
Jerry was employed in several area financial institutions including Perpetual Savings and Loan, Home Savings and Loan, MidAmerica Savings and Public Employee Credit Union from which he retired in 2012 after 26 years. He was past-president of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Boys/Girls Club and past board member of the Family Service League.
Jerry's first love was sports, especially baseball and racquetball. He played the position of catcher when his American Legion Baseball team won a national title. He also played the position of catcher at UNI and for the Waterloo Merchants. He played league racquetball at the BHC YMCA and Cedar Falls Rec Center in his later years.
His next love was wife, Marilee, and his family including Matthew of Omaha, father of Kailey and Max, Sara (Trent) Bierstedt of Waterloo, parents of Erika and Ashley, and Natalie (Ryan) Hunter of Cedar Falls, parents of Rylie and Josie, inlaws and nieces and nephews. His six grandchildren were his joy! He especially delighted in watching his children and grandchildren in their various athletic endeavors and rarely missed a game. Many summers were traditionally enjoyed in Okoboji and Nisswa, Minnesota.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, children, grandchildren, and brothers-in-law Harold Brustkern (Eunice) and Nick Brustkern of Waterloo, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick Tarkett, niece Terry Tarkett Andrews, nephew David Tarkett, sister in law Rhonda Brustkern and brothers in law David and Jim Brustkern.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Nazareth Lutheran Church – Larsen Chapel with entombment at Mt. Olivet Columbarium, where full military rites will be conducted by the Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be held one hour before services at the church.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Boys/Girls Club, Nazareth Lutheran Church or the Sullivan Hartogh Davis Honor Flight.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.