{{featured_button_text}}
Gene Puetz

Gene Puetz

Gene Puetz

CEDAR FALLS — Gene F. Puetz will celebrate his 99th birthday on Sept. 12.

He was born Sept. 12, 1920, in Merrill.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

He served in World War II as a pilot from 1942-45.

Send greetings to his home at 5300 S. Main St., Apt. 49, Cedar Falls 50613.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments