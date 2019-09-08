Gene Puetz
CEDAR FALLS — Gene F. Puetz will celebrate his 99th birthday on Sept. 12.
He was born Sept. 12, 1920, in Merrill.
He served in World War II as a pilot from 1942-45.
Send greetings to his home at 5300 S. Main St., Apt. 49, Cedar Falls 50613.
