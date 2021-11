Gene Brown

DUMONT-Gene Brown is celebrating her 90th birthday with a open house and card shower.

Gene was born on November 12.

Her family includes: three children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Her open house will be held from 1-4 p.m., Nov. 13, at the Legion Hall and is hosted by her daughters.

You can send cards to: P.O. Box 374, Dumont, 50625.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0