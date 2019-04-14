WATERLOO — Dennis and Bonnie Nordahl Geary are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner later this month.
They were married April 17, 1969, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Dennis retired as a POL technician with the Army National Guard, and Bonnie operates a private cleaning business.
Their children are Tony Geary and Troy Geary, both of Cedar Rapids, Bobby and Annette Geary and Dawn and Jason Helmrichs, all of Waverly, and Justin Geary (Erin Wilmot) of Waverly. They also have seven grandchildren, Tristan and Connor Geary, sons of Bobby and Annette; Stone and Cash Helmrichs, sons of Dawn and Jason; August Geary, son of Tony Geary; and Landen and Aedin, sons of Erin Wilmot (Justin’s girlfriend).
Cards may be sent to 1442 Longfellow Ave., Waterloo 50703.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.