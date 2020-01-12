Gary Spieker
IN MEMORY

Gary Spieker

Gary Spieker

Gary Spieker

Gary Spieker

Gary,

It’s been two years since you passed away on Jan. 14, 2018.

You broke my heart forever. You are the love of my life.

God bless you,

Rochelle

