CEDAR FALLS -- Gary Bernal Shontz will celebrate his 75th birthday Sept. 13. A card shower is planned.

He was born Sept. 13, 1947, in Iowa City, the son of Eloise (Heick) and Bernal Shontz.

He married Margaret Rouse on July 22, 1972. The couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

They are the parents of Suzanne Shontz, Robert Shontz and Roxanne Heimann. There are six grandchildren.

Shontz was controller at the University of Northern Iowa.

Cards may be sent to 11011 V Ave., Cedar Falls IA 50613.