Garrett/65

Mr. and Mrs. Garrett

WATERLOO — Jim and Ila Mae (Emery) Garrett are observing their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 18.

They were married Sept. 18, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Jim retired from John Deere, and Ila Mae retired from offices of Drs. Smith, Lantz and Weires, D.P.M.

Their family includes four children, David Garrett, Jeni Shelton (Ron) of Breckenridge, Colo., Joe of San Diego and Nancy (Tom) of Waterloo. They also have seven grandchildren, Pete, Katelyn and Hanna McCunniff, Tiana (Jared) Wales, Garrett Shelton, Luke and Ridge Garrett, and their first great-grandchild on the way.

"Mom and Dad, through your marriage, you have set a great example of compassion, compromise, commitment, and service to others. Thank you for always being there for us. Love you much, David, Jeni, Ron, Joe, Nancy, Tom and Grandkids."

