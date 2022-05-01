Gardiner/60

WATERLOO -- Garry and Sheila (Noble) Gardiner are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

They were married May 6, 1952, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

She is a retired office worker, and he is a retired mechanic.

They are the parents of Jim (Jolie) Gardiner of Mason City, and Beth Gardiner of Waverly. They have three grandchildren and one great-granchild.

Cards may be sent to 3720 Village Place No. 5503, Waterloo, IA 50702

PACKAGE

Choose your announcement package Package A

2x2 black and white photo

Price $ 35.00

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0