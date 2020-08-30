 Skip to main content
Ganske/Frost Engagement
Mariah Frost and Matthew Ganske

CEDAR RAPIDS - Matthew Ganske and Mariah Frost are planning a September wedding.

Parents of the couple are Lee and Laura Frost of Jesup, and Mark and Mary Ganske of Waterloo.

Matthew is a sales manager at McGrath Powersports, and Mariah is a dental hygienist at Gentle Dental.

The couple resides in Palo.

Vows are planned for September 26th at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area near Palo. The reception will follow at the Palo Community Center.

