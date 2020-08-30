× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ganske/Frost Engagement

CEDAR RAPIDS - Matthew Ganske and Mariah Frost are planning a September wedding.

Parents of the couple are Lee and Laura Frost of Jesup, and Mark and Mary Ganske of Waterloo.

Matthew is a sales manager at McGrath Powersports, and Mariah is a dental hygienist at Gentle Dental.

The couple resides in Palo.

Vows are planned for September 26th at Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area near Palo. The reception will follow at the Palo Community Center.

