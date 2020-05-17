× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVANSDALE -- Leo and Carol (Schupbach) Gage are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were joined in marriage on May 14, 1960, in Preston, Minn. Leo retired from Blessing Industries, and Carol retired from Weber Paper.

They have three children, Vern (Teresa) and Lonnie, all from Elk Run Heights, and Leo Jr. (Heather) of Greer, S.C., as well as six grandchildren and a stepgrandson.

Mr. Gage turned 80 years old on April 2nd. They family will get together at a later date.

Cards can be sent to: 325 Wema Ave., Evansdale, 50707.

