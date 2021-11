Gaede/50

DENVER – Russell and Avis Gaede are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 20.

An open house is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 20th at the Denver American Legion, hosted by their daughters, Julia Winterboer and Angela Carr.

Russell Gaede and Avis Sabo were married Nov. 20, 1971, in Ames. He is a retired independent milk hauler and truck driver for Shirey’s and Manatt’s. She is a veteran and a retired telephone operator and Denver Community Schools cook and custodian.

They have two children, Julia (Curt) Winterboer of Marion, and Angela (Andrew) Carr of Walford, and five grandchildren.

