SUMNER — Mr. and Mrs. Gaede celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

James Gaede and Marlys Cooper were married on Jan. 16, 1972 at St. John Maxfield Lutheran Church in Denver.

Marlys is a retired registered nurse, and James is a retired farmer.

They have three children: Jason (Valerie) Gaede of Sumner, Victoria (Darin) Aissen of Waverly and Vance (Jamie) Gaede of Tripoli, and eight grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 2708 140th St. Sumner, IA 50674

