WAVERLY — Jennifer Wiley, a Wartburg College elementary education major from Denver, will work with Luisa Rebull, an associate research scientist at the California Institute of Technology, as part of the NASA/IPAC Teacher Archive Research Program.
NITARP has partnered small groups of educators with a research astronomer for original, yearlong, authentic research projects for more than a decade. As part of the 2019 class, Wiley, classmate Hannah James , Wartburg Professor Michael Bechtel and educators from Massachusetts, Kansas and Mississippi will work with Rebull.
Wartburg College is the first Iowa team on the project.
As part of the program, James and Wiley will spend several days at Caltech this summer working with Rebull and digging into the research data. The team will continue to work via email and teleconferencing throughout the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.