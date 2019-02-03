WATERLOO -- Congratulations to West High School sophomore Preston Engstrom for winning the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Program.
Engstrom entered the essay contest at VFW Post 2208 of Waverly. The winner at the post level, he advanced to the district level and among the top three invited to the Mid-Winter Department Conference in Des Moines.
Each level of competition includes awards. Post 2208 awards include VOD lapel pin, certificate, first-place medal, and a $150 cash prize.
The VFW conducts the Voice of Democracy program to provide students grades nine-12 the opportunity to express themselves in regards to democratic ideas and principles.
