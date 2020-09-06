Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly presents scholarship awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Bremer County high school graduates were selected from 23 highly qualified applicants to receive awards from the Klea Shipman Scholarship Fund presented by Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.

Klea Shipman dedicated her life to the education of Bremer County youth as a country schoolteacher and administrator assistant for Bremer County Superintendent of Schools. She passed away in 2003, leaving a generous monetary gift to Trinity United Methodist Church, $75,000 of which was used to establish the endowed scholarship fund in her memory for Bremer County students.

This is the sixteenth year scholarships, focusing on academics, activities and service, have been given through the Klea Shipman Scholarship Fund. A total of 123 scholarships in the amount of nearly $32,000 have been presented since the scholarship was founded in 2005.

Normally the awards are presented during a special recognition at Trinity’s regular church service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was not held, and students were notified by mail.

Awards were given to: Kaylee Kueker of Denver High School who will major in Elementary Education at Wartburg College, Madeline (Madi) Freiberg of Tripoli High School who will major in Business at Upper Iowa University, Brianna Lobeck of Tripoli High School who will major in Biology and Pre-Med at University of Iowa, and Ryan Sand who will major in Software Engineering at Iowa State University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0