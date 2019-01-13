The family of Roman Thome would like to thank all who attended the visitation and/or funeral, for the calls, food, and memorials left in his name.
The family donated the memorials to various organizations that mattered most to him. Roman (Dad) was a blessing to us all and he will greatly be missed by many.
The Thome family
