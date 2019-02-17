Try 1 month for 99¢

The family of Charles “Pat” Lyman expresses our deep appreciation to those who offered condolences and support in our bereavement.

Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to us.

We are especially grateful for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Pat, our family and friends during his illness.

