A special thank you to my children Suzon and Mike Schipper and David Farris and Mimi Rice for my wonderful 80th birthday party.
Also, thank you to family and friends for their gifts, presence, cards and special wishes.
You all made me feel very special and loved.
Thank you again and God bless you!
Cleo (Gardner) Farris
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.