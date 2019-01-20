Try 1 month for 99¢

A special thank you to my children Suzon and Mike Schipper and David Farris and Mimi Rice for my wonderful 80th birthday party.

Also, thank you to family and friends for their gifts, presence, cards and special wishes.

You all made me feel very special and loved.

Thank you again and God bless you!

Cleo (Gardner) Farris

