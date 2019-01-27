The family of Tim Sager wants to thank the many people who came to his celebration of life Jan. 5.
To those who gave food, sent flowers, cards or to the memorial fund monetarily, we appreciate it so much. In addition to those who helped in some way at the celebration, thank you all.
We appreciate the help from the Denver American Legion, Kaiser-Corson and Denver Savings Bank.
Tim will be missed so much!
To Love and Be Loved is the greatest gift of all!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.