The family of Tim Sager wants to thank the many people who came to his celebration of life Jan. 5.

To those who gave food, sent flowers, cards or to the memorial fund monetarily, we appreciate it so much. In addition to those who helped in some way at the celebration, thank you all.

We appreciate the help from the Denver American Legion, Kaiser-Corson and Denver Savings Bank.

Tim will be missed so much!

To Love and Be Loved is the greatest gift of all!

