Thank You

The family of Mike Schmitz would like to thank everyone who reached out to us since Mike’s stroke and passing.

The visits, food, phone calls, prayers and just plain caring are truly appreciated.

The staff at Allen Hospital, especially Dr. Cano and 4th floor nurses, was exceptional.

May he always have a green light.

Carolyn, Chris, Julie, Dylan, Nicole, Mitchell, Jordan, Carrie, Shane, Paige, Tucker, Vince and Karsen

