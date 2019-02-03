St. Vincent de Paul’s purpose is doing good for someone else.
We coordinate a Christmas food and toy program every year.
We have several groups and organizations that share our view. We want to recognize them, as follows:
- International Paper
- Lisa Lagenschultz and the Cedar Falls Exchange Club
- The Toys for Tots program
- Varsity Cleaners for Coats
- Hy-Vee on Logan
- The Pavilion
- NE Iowa Food Bank
- Columbus students, our future Vincentians, for their generous donation of money and food and helping with set-up at the Pavilion. They support our food pantry all year.
- To the individuals who gave us Christmas stockings, stuffed animals, blankets, mittens, hats, scarves and books — thank you.
This year we gave toys to 480 children and 370 food boxes to families.
We were able to give out 1,000 pairs of socks to those who needed them from money and new sock donations that were given.
Our volunteers are priceless. They respond every year with a “YES, I will help.” They help with sign-ups, setting up the toy tables, filling the food boxes, gift wrapping, giving assistance to those who need it, being a clean-up crew, carrying out the food and delivering food boxes. We thank you for your time and service.
To the community of the Cedar Valley, your giving to the Toys for Tots program is a blessing to a child! Your thoughtfulness for wanting a child to have a new toy for Christmas is heartwarming to us.
We receive many “thank yous” in your name.
If anyone is interested to learn more about our organization, contact one of our conference presidents at one of the following churches:
Queen of Peace Parish
St. Patrick’s in Cedar Falls
St. Edward’s
Blessed Sacrament
Sacred Heart
Blessing to all in this New Year!
