St. Patrick students provide blankets for sick children

CEDAR FALLS — For their service learning project this year, first and second graders at St. Patrick Catholic School decided to help children in the hospital. Students put together goody bags for young patients and made blankets which were delivered to MercyOne during the pandemic. First-grader Raelle Hass explained, “We wanted to help children in the hospital because we do not want them to be bored while they are there, and we want to make them feel happy!”

Reid Waldschmitt, a second grader, summed up the results of the students’ brainstorming session. “An idea we came up with is to donate items like coloring books, markers, crayons and other items they can use to make their time in the hospital fun.”

Kyle McCaslin MSN, RN, PediatricsSupervisor at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center thanked the students in an email to the principal, “These blankets will help to bring our kiddos comfort and a reminder of home while they are here with us in the hospital. Thank you for taking the time to help bring a smile to the faces of our sick kiddos.”

