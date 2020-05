× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Hoover Middle School Expanded Learning Program sixth-grader, Kaitlyn Hall, won first place at the Invent Iowa Competition.

Hall invented a hat to hold her cochlear implants so she could “play outside in the winter and not get cold.”

She will participate virtually in the 2020 National Invention Convention.

Congratulations to Kaitlyn Hall and her ELP teacher Robin Loes! Good luck at nationals this spring.

