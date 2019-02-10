Singing Valentines ...
What better way to say, ‘I love you,’ than with a Singing Valentine?
This quartet, from Black Hawk Metro’s Proud Image Chorus, Adam Campbell, Eric Boyd, Denny Ernster and Tom Peterson, delivered a rose, card, candy, and sang a song to this valentine, Heidi Rush.
Call (319) 291-2806 to reserve a quartet, for February 14 and limited hours on the evening of February 13, to present a memory your loved one will not forget.
Prices starting at $50; some restrictions apply.
