Proud Image Chorus

Singing Valentines ...

What better way to say, ‘I love you,’ than with a Singing Valentine?

This quartet, from Black Hawk Metro’s Proud Image Chorus, Adam Campbell, Eric Boyd, Denny Ernster and Tom Peterson, delivered a rose, card, candy, and sang a song to this valentine, Heidi Rush.

Call (319) 291-2806 to reserve a quartet, for February 14 and limited hours on the evening of February 13, to present a memory your loved one will not forget.

Prices starting at $50; some restrictions apply.

