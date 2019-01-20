Try 1 month for 99¢
Silos

Golden Silo Award winners, from left, Dave Bell; Amanda Schwartz, National Farm Toy Museum; Rosa Grant, John Deere Tractor Museum; and Maureen Hanson.

Silos & Smokestacks honors America’s agricultural story tellers

WATERLOO — Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area hosted the 14th annual Golden Silo Awards & Barn Party this fall at The Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo.

Awards went to to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate excellence in preserving and telling America’s agricultural story, both past and present, including:

Dave Bell, Dyersville

It honors an individual, organization, business, agency, or local government who has shown sustained support for the Heritage Area for more than five years, created a legacy in heritage development that has made all the difference, and provided leadership in the heritage development movement.

National Farm Toy Museum, Dyersville

The Golden Silo Award Partner Site honors a partner site who has shown excellence in interpreting the story of American agriculture.

John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, Waterloo

It honors an individual, organization, project, business, agency, or local government who has shown extraordinary effort in preserving the icons of American agriculture.

Maureen Hanson, La Porte City

This recognizes an individual who has given tirelessly to the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.

