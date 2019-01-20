Silos & Smokestacks honors America’s agricultural story tellers
WATERLOO — Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area hosted the 14th annual Golden Silo Awards & Barn Party this fall at The Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo.
Awards went to to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate excellence in preserving and telling America’s agricultural story, both past and present, including:
- Alan
- Hutchings
- Outstanding
- Visionary
Dave Bell, Dyersville
It honors an individual, organization, business, agency, or local government who has shown sustained support for the Heritage Area for more than five years, created a legacy in heritage development that has made all the difference, and provided leadership in the heritage development movement.
- Outstanding
- Partner
- Site
National Farm Toy Museum, Dyersville
The Golden Silo Award Partner Site honors a partner site who has shown excellence in interpreting the story of American agriculture.
- Outstanding
- Preservation
- in
- Agriculture
John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, Waterloo
It honors an individual, organization, project, business, agency, or local government who has shown extraordinary effort in preserving the icons of American agriculture.
- Outstanding
- Volunteer
Maureen Hanson, La Porte City
This recognizes an individual who has given tirelessly to the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.
